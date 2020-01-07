Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. ValuEngine raised Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.