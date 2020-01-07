Analysts Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$5.27

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NVA. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. Analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.