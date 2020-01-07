Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $18.08

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

