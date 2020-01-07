Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verso by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Verso by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $596.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Verso will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

