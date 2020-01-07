Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives $28.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.96 on Friday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

