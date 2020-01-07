Zacks: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given $115.30 Average Price Target by Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. ORIX has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.