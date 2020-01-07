Zacks: Brokerages Set $61.00 Target Price for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $61.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $897.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.