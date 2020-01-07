Analysts Set $80.00 Target Price for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. Novanta has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 13.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 149.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

