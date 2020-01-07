Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

SON opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after acquiring an additional 867,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after acquiring an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 153,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

