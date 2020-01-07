Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMLP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,781,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 429,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 253,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 160,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 119,704 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

