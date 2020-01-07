Investec Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Societe Generale cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

