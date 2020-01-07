EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

EQM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

