EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.
EQM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.
Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
