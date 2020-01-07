Metlife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.
Shares of MET stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metlife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.