Metlife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

Shares of MET stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

