Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 807,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 717,738 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 271.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 842,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 615,561 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

