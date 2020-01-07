CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.