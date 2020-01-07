Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE GLP opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.