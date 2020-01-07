Moffett Nathanson Downgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Neutral

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

