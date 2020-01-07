Bank of America Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,273,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 1,533.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after buying an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NiSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after buying an additional 1,584,709 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,666,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,808,000 after buying an additional 1,441,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NiSource by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 871,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.