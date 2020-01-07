Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,657,000 after buying an additional 17,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,549,000 after buying an additional 3,615,352 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 1,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 752,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesis Energy by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 248,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 351,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

