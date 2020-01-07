Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEP. UBS Group cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

HEP opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 128,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

