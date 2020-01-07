KeyCorp Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $120.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.