Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

