HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider William Salomon Purchases 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £96,500 ($126,940.28).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).
  • On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 191.06 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

