Investors Purchase High Volume of Embraer Put Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 988% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Embraer by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265,031 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Embraer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Embraer has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

