Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 66.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

