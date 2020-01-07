Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 855% compared to the average volume of 2,243 call options.

CDE opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

