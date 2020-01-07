Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nielsen Put Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,873 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical volume of 267 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,745 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,015,000 after buying an additional 2,387,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,285,000 after buying an additional 1,559,115 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

