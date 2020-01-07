Investors Buy Large Volume of Commercial Metals Put Options (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 605 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 845% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of CMC opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

