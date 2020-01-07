Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $125.37

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE AXP opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after buying an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set American Express Target Price at $125.37
Analysts Set American Express Target Price at $125.37
Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp Price Target at $51.60
Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp Price Target at $51.60
Analysts Set YY Inc Target Price at $86.22
Analysts Set YY Inc Target Price at $86.22
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Receives $268.92 Average PT from Brokerages
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Receives $268.92 Average PT from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc Target Price at $33.83
Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc Target Price at $33.83
Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00
Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report