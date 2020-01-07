Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $125.37

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after buying an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.