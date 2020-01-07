Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $51.60

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

