Analysts Set YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $86.22

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get YY alerts:

YY stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. YY has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in YY during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in YY by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YY during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.