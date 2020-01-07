Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $268.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $276.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $171.84 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

