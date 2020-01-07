Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $268.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.92.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MLM stock opened at $276.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $171.84 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
