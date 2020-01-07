Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Target Price at $33.83

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Federated Investors by 45.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 456.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 169,558 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 52,374 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Federated Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

