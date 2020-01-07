Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Parachute has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $121,091.00 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,634,314 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

