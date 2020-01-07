Amino Network (AMIO) Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $663,412.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amino Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,593,515 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.