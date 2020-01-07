NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,920.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $385,446.00 and approximately $2,920.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,885,089 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

