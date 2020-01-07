Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Receives $31.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

