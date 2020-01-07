Brokerages Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JBL Advisors began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $45,129,000.

Shares of NYSE BLU opened at $8.30 on Friday. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.