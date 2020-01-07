Brokerages Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JBL Advisors began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $45,129,000.

Shares of NYSE BLU opened at $8.30 on Friday. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set American Express Target Price at $125.37
Analysts Set American Express Target Price at $125.37
Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp Price Target at $51.60
Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp Price Target at $51.60
Analysts Set YY Inc Target Price at $86.22
Analysts Set YY Inc Target Price at $86.22
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Receives $268.92 Average PT from Brokerages
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Receives $268.92 Average PT from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc Target Price at $33.83
Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc Target Price at $33.83
Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00
Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report