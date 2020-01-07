Analysts Anticipate Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

