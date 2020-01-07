GridCoin Price Up 83.6% This Week (GRC)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 83.6% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,277.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

GridCoin Price Up 83.6% This Week
GridCoin Price Up 83.6% This Week
Stox Achieves Market Capitalization of $454,564.00
Stox Achieves Market Capitalization of $454,564.00
SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0521
SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0521
Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0799 on Exchanges
Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0799 on Exchanges
Omni Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Omni Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Propy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,739.00
Propy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,739.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report