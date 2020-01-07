GridCoin Price Up 83.6% This Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 83.6% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,277.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

