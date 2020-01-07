SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0521

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $217,871.00 and approximately $271,267.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00450482 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001208 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000480 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,185,277 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

