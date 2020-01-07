Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0799 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $6,609.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

