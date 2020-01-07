Omni Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00011640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex. Omni has a total market cap of $517,955.00 and $272.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009865 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,788 coins and its circulating supply is 562,472 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

