Propy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,739.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, HitBTC and Liqui. Propy has a market cap of $3.63 million and $102,739.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

