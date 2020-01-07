VisionX One Day Volume Reaches $11,424.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $217,682.00 and $11,424.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.