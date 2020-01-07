1SG (1SG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $917.00

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 3% against the US dollar. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $917.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00009540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, Kryptono and OEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00341221 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002899 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kryptono, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

