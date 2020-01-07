CryCash (CRC) Market Capitalization Hits $340,939.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One CryCash token can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, CryCash has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. CryCash has a market cap of $340,939.00 and approximately $6,014.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.