Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JMLP opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

In other Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley acquired 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

