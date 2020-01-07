Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:JMF)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

About Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Dividend History for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
MILLER HOWARD/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12
MILLER HOWARD/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report