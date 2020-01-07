Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $15.49.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

